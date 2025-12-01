AT&T Customer? Deadline To Claim Data Breach Settlement Up To $7,500 Is Close - Check If You're Eligible, How To Claim

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States telecom giant AT&T earlier in September agreed to a $177 million settlement for two data breaches, which means affected customers are eligible for anywhere between $2,500-5,000 as compensation.

Notably, as the court have extended the deadline to claim the settlement payment from November 18 to December 18, here's how to check if you are eligible for the sum, and how to apply for it.

The company faced multiple lawsuits across the US for“repeatedly” failing to protect consumer data, as per an AP report. AT&T informed millions of customers that their personal data, including Social Security numbers and call records, was compromised in two breaches in 2024.

Reports said that the breaches affected over seven million of AT&T customers in 2024, and more than 65 million customers between 2019-2024.

While it denies wrongdoing, in a statement to the media the company said it opted to settle to avoid a long legal battle.“We have agreed to this settlement to avoid the expense and uncertainty of protracted litigation. AT&T remains committed to protecting our customers' data and ensuring their continued trust in us,” it stated.

Customers in both data breaches are eligible for claims. The court has awarded two settlement classes, based on different cases, which customers can file for separately.



First is those affected by the data breach on 30 March 2024. Here, customers' addresses, social security numbers and passcodes were accessed and later leaked on the dark web, as per details on the settlement website.

Second is for those who were affected by the breach on 12 July 2024. In this case, customers' call and text records were illegally downloaded.

Notably, some customers are also eligible to claim settlement payout from both breaches.

If customers are unsure about their status, can call 833-890-4930 for more information. You can also visit the website of the settlement administrator, Kroll Settlement Administration.

While the combined settlement amount is $177 million for both breaches, a preliminary order in June showed that the first settlement class can claim up to $149 million, while the second settlement class can claim combined $28 million, the AP report added.



Customers affected by the 30 March 2024 data breach can claim up to $5,000 through a documented loss cash payment option. This means that you have to provide proof of loss.

This includes Tier 1 impacted customers, whose Social Security numbers were exposed. Compensation here is 5x compared to Tier 2. Tier 2 impacted customers are those whose data, but not social security numbers were exposed in the March breach.

First settlement class details

Customers affected by the data breach announced on 12 July 2024, can claim up to $2,500 through a documented loss cash payment option. Here, Tier 3 impacted customers can claim a share of the remaining settlement fund after administration costs and other claims are issued.

Customers affected by both breaches can claim and receive up to $7,500 as payout, according to the settlement website.



There are two ways to make your claims: online or via mail.

Online application can be made by accessing and submitting the claim form on the settlement website here - For those who prefer sending a mail, post your claim at this address: AT&T Data Incident Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324.

What if I am eligible for both settlement claims?How can I file the claim?