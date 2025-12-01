Earthquake Today: 4.2 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Bay Of Bengal

MENAFN - Live Mint) An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal at 7:26 IST today, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor was one of several seismic events recorded across the broader South Asian region in recent days.

In a separate incident, a magnitude 3.9 earthquake was detected in Tajikistan on Tuesday at a depth of 75 km. Sharing the details on X, the NCS posted:“EQ of M: 3.9, On: 02/12/2025 04:35:14 IST, Lat: 37.15 N, Long: 72.43 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Tajikistan.” The region had also experienced a magnitude 4.2 earthquake on 26 November at a depth of 90 km, according to an earlier update from the agency.

Two additional earthquakes were recorded on 1 December. A magnitude 3.3 tremor struck Tibet in the early hours of Monday at a depth of 50 km. The NCS said in a post:“EQ of M: 3.3, On: 01/12/2025 03:52:31 IST, Lat: 29.77 N, Long: 89.32 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Tibet.”

Later that morning, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit Afghanistan at a depth of 90 km. Sharing the details, the agency noted:“EQ of M: 4.3, On: 01/12/2025 07:36:15 IST, Lat: 36.70 N, Long: 71.51 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

The series of tremors underscores heightened seismic activity across parts of South and Central Asia, although no major damage or casualties have been reported so far.

(This is a breaking story. Please come back later for more updates)