Crisis Text Line Offers Expert Guidance To Cope With Holiday Stress, Loneliness, And Financial Strain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The nonprofit's research shows stress related to finances has risen substantially

New York, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crisis Text Line, a leading nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support in English and Spanish, shares expert insights and practical strategies to help people navigate the pressures, expectations, and emotional challenges that often surface during the holiday season.

For many, the holidays bring joy, connection, and celebration. But for millions of others, it can also be a period of heightened anxiety, loneliness, and emotional strain.

“The holidays can amplify emotional distress, even for people who appear to be managing well,” said Dr. Shairi Turner, Chief Health Officer at Crisis Text Line.“Noticing shifts in mood, changes in sleep or appetite, increased irritability, or withdrawal from social activities can be critical clues that someone is struggling. Simply checking in can make a meaningful difference. Sometimes even more than you realize.”

Advice for Coping With Financial Stress During the Holidays

This holiday season, financial stress is weighing more heavily on many families amid ongoing economic uncertainty. According to Crisis Text Line's research, conversations related to financial stress have increased substantially since the middle of 2025.

Here are a few practical tips to help you navigate this challenging time:

Choose one or two meaningful parts of the season, like time with loved ones, rest, or simple traditions, to reduce pressure and unnecessary spending.

Decide what you can afford before shopping, and remember: you don't owe anyone gifts that put you in financial strain. Your presence matters more than presents.

Many people feel financial pressure. Suggest alternatives like spending caps, Secret Santa, potlucks, or homemade gifts.

Prioritize connection over gifts: Low-cost traditions, lights walks, movie nights, cooking together, often mean more than expensive items.

Take care of essentials first: Housing, food, medication, and safety come before holiday spending.

Make a simple plan for the new year: Small steps, reviewing expenses or setting one manageable goal, can help you regain a sense of control.

Managing Pressure to Create the“Perfect” Holiday

Holiday expectations can quickly lead to burnout, stress, or discouragement. Instead of striving for perfection, Dr. Turner suggests focusing on what truly matters.

“Perfection is not the goal; connection is,” said Dr. Turner.“Ask yourself what part of the holiday season holds meaning for you. Is it family time, travel, creativity, or giving back? Zero in on that and give yourself permission to let everything else unfold naturally.”

Additional tips include:



Set realistic goals and avoid overly elaborate plans



Share responsibilities with others when possible



Allow traditions to change as families and circumstances change



Build in moments for rest, reflection, and self-care

Remember the helpful mindset: Done is better than perfect



Advice for Those Spending the Holidays Alone or Missing Loved Ones

For people facing the holidays alone, grieving, or missing someone special, small acts of connection and comfort can make a meaningful difference. Consider:



Virtual or phone check-ins with friends or family



Joining a community activity or volunteering



Spending time in nature or engaging in a comforting routine

Honoring loved ones through a personal tradition or reflection

“Feeling stressed during the holidays is more common than most people realize and reaching out for connection is a sign of strength,” said Dr. Turner.“No one has to go through this season by themselves. Our live volunteer Crisis Counselors are here 24/7 to listen and support.”

Anyone experiencing emotional distress, loneliness, or anxiety can text HELLO or HOLA to 741741 to connect with a live, volunteer Crisis Counselor through Crisis Text Line.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a leading nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, we have supported over 11 million conversations in the United States and more than 16 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line's more than 85,000 live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm through nonjudgmental support and empowers each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. We are committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO or HOLA to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web cha. Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagra, Twitte and Faceboo. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at.

