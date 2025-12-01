How Vein Treatment Expert Dr. Hratch Karamanoukian, MD FACS RVT RPVI of Williamsville Explains Varicose Veins for HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do most people get wrong about varicose veins? According to a HelloNation article, the common belief that varicose veins are only a cosmetic issue is misleading. Dr. Hratch Karamanoukian of the Vein Treatment Center in Williamsville clarifies that these visible changes in the veins in the legs often signal deeper medical conditions that can affect vein function and overall circulation.

The article explains that varicose veins develop when valves inside the veins stop working properly. Instead of blood flowing smoothly upward toward the heart, weak valves allow it to pool. This condition, called venous reflux disease, can cause swelling, heaviness, and discomfort. Dr. Karamanoukian stresses that ignoring varicose veins means overlooking more than the surface of the skin.

The symptoms go beyond what patients see. As noted in the HelloNation feature, people with venous reflux often report tired legs, aching that worsens late in the day, swelling near the ankles, or restless legs at night. Some notice skin discoloration, dryness, or, in advanced cases, ulcers that are slow to heal. These side effects may disrupt quality of life and reveal medical conditions that require attention.

Many patients delay care because they assume the bulging veins in the legs are harmless. This false belief allows vein walls to weaken further, leading to long-term complications. By the time symptoms escalate, vein damage may already be advanced. For that reason, Dr. Karamanoukian emphasizes the need for early evaluation and timely varicose vein treatment.

The HelloNation article outlines that venous reflux does not affect vein health the same way in everyone. Some people live with mild discomfort, while others face pain that interrupts work and daily activities. Risk factors include genetics, aging, pregnancy, and standing for long periods at work. Even those who sit or stand with active lifestyles can face problems if family history includes vein disease.

Diagnosis is often simple. Ultrasound imaging shows how blood moves through the blood vessels and whether valve function is healthy. This test is painless, fast, and helps physicians decide if a treatment option is necessary. In some cases, monitoring alone may be sufficient, while others may need a minimally invasive procedure to restore circulation.

Treatment for varicose veins has advanced well beyond traditional vein stripping. Old surgical methods often involved long recoveries, but today's approaches are outpatient and require little downtime. Options such as endovenous laser therapy or radiofrequency ablation use targeted heat to close faulty veins. Blood reroutes naturally into healthy veins, allowing patients to resume regular activity quickly.

For smaller problem areas, sclerotherapy is a standard treatment for varicose veins. This procedure injects a solution into the vein, causing it to close and fade. While often associated with surface of the skin concerns, sclerotherapy also reduces discomfort. Patients benefit from improved appearance and improved vein function, demonstrating that varicose veins include both medical and cosmetic elements.

In addition to clinical options, lifestyle changes can help manage vein health. Elevating the legs, staying active with walking or swimming, and wearing compression stockings when recommended, reduce symptoms. While these habits help relieve pressure on vein walls, they do not cure underlying reflux. Only focused varicose vein treatment addresses the cause.

As Dr. Karamanoukian highlights in the HelloNation article, understanding varicose v eins as a medical issue is key to prevention. Left untreated, problems with circulation can lead to conditions as serious as deep vein thrombosis DVT or pulmonary embolism. Identifying symptoms early and pursuing safe treatment options helps protect long-term leg health.

The shift toward minimally invasive procedure options means patients can receive care without significant disruption to daily life. By moving away from outdated vein stripping and focusing on effective methods, physicians like Dr. Karamanoukian provide solutions that restore comfort and support circulation. This modern approach reflects how far vein treatment has advanced in recent years.

The message in the HelloNation feature is clear. Varicose veins are not just an appearance issue. They reflect what is happening beneath the surface of the skin and can reveal circulation problems that worsen over time. For patients, recognizing these signs means taking steps toward healthier legs and improved quality of life.

By looking beyond cosmetics and understanding the medical conditions linked to vein disease, people gain a clearer picture of how to protect their health. Whether the choice is lifestyle changes, wearing compression stockings, or a targeted minimally invasive procedure, the right treatment for varicose veins makes a lasting difference.

The full article, titled Varicose Veins Are More Than a Cosmetic Issue, is available on HelloNation. In it, Dr. Hratch Karamanoukian of the Vein Treatment Center in Williamsville explains how varicose veins affect vein health, what treatment options exist, and why early evaluation is so important.

