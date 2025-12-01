Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pluto Ventures Inc. Shares For Debt Settlement


2025-12-01 08:04:22
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) ("Pluto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has The Company also entered into a debt settlement agreement with an arms-length party (the "Creditor") to settle an aggregate $33,750 in debt (the "Debt"). In settlement of the Debt, the Company will issue an aggregate of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Debt Shares") at a deemed price of $0.3375 per Debt Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt will be completely satisfied and extinguished upon the issuance of the Debt Shares.

About the Company

Pluto Ventures Inc. is a forward-thinking mineral exploration company focused on uncovering high-grade polymetallic deposits in British Columbia. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the Company leverages advanced geological practices to unlock the potential of resource-rich formations, driving value for investors and fostering economic growth in the communities where it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Lawrence Tsang"

Lawrence Tsang, President and Chief Executive Officer


MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

