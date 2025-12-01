Pluto Ventures Inc. Shares For Debt Settlement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) ("Pluto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has The Company also entered into a debt settlement agreement with an arms-length party (the "Creditor") to settle an aggregate $33,750 in debt (the "Debt"). In settlement of the Debt, the Company will issue an aggregate of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Debt Shares") at a deemed price of $0.3375 per Debt Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt will be completely satisfied and extinguished upon the issuance of the Debt Shares.

Pluto Ventures Inc. is a forward-thinking mineral exploration company focused on uncovering high-grade polymetallic deposits in British Columbia. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the Company leverages advanced geological practices to unlock the potential of resource-rich formations, driving value for investors and fostering economic growth in the communities where it operates.

"Lawrence Tsang"

Lawrence Tsang, President and Chief Executive Officer