2025 NIPES Award Winners Second Cycle, 2025
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 NIPES Awards, Second Cycle. These honorees were selected for their exceptional achievements across research, innovation, energy, environment, and emerging technologies.
2025 Awardees (Second Cycle)
Habeeb Shittu - Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Ann Christopher Francis - Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation
Ogundipe Kehinde Oladipo - Outstanding Contribution to Research &Innovation
AwopejoTolulope Esther - Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation
Chinedum Favour Ajala - Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health
Omotayo Oladele - Breakthrough Award in Emerging Technologies
Abiodun Bamidele Obisesan - Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Tobi Titus Oyekanmi - Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation Award
Oluyinka Joseph Adedokun - Outstanding contribution to Research and Innovation Award
Ogonna William David - Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation
Jeremiah E. Kofi - Humanitarian Engineering & Science Award
Fiyin Owoseje - Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Olufunmilayo Sofiat Adegoke-Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation
Temitope Isreal David-Outstanding contribution to Research and Innovation
Promise Longe - Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Osemudiamhen Destiny Amienghemhen - Innovator of the year
Solomon Eneojo Shaibu- Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
“Each of these laureates embodies the spirit of practical ingenuity that Nigeria and Africa need right now,” said Dr. Collins Chike Kwasi-Effah, President of NIPES.“Their work advances knowledge, drives sustainable development, and creates pathways for the next generation of engineers and scientists.”
Speaking on the selection process, the NIPES Awards Committee noted that this cycle focused on measurable real-world impact, originality of approach, and clear contributions to national and global priorities in sustainability, health, and technology.
About the NIPES Awards
The NIPES Awards recognize outstanding engineers and scientists who are translating ideas into solutions that improve industry, communities, and the environment. Winners are chosen through a scored peer review that emphasizes impact, rigor, and leadership.
About NIPES
The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists is a multidisciplinary body committed to advancing engineering and scientific excellence through research, education, standards, and professional development. NIPES publishes the Scopus-indexed NIPES Journal of Science and Technology Research and runs programs that support early-career and senior professionals across academia and industry.
