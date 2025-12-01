ADIGE Radiators Announces Major Stock Replenishment, Clearing Backorders Ahead Of Winter

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ADIGE Radiators, a leading UK supplier of premium heating solutions, has today announced the successful arrival of a significant container shipment, replenishing stock across its core product lines. This delivery clears a substantial number of backorders, ensuring availability of highly sought-after models ahead of the critical winter period.

The shipment includes extensive quantities of popular towel radiators, addressing the supply challenges that have affected the sector. Customers and trade professionals can now secure specific models that have been in high demand, enabling delayed bathroom upgrades and heating projects to move forward.

Vinnie Ozer, Director at ADIGE Radiators, expressed his relief at the stock arrival. "We know how frustrating it has been for our customers, whether homeowners in the middle of a renovation or installers with clients waiting. Securing this shipment was our top priority. Having this stock on the ground in our UK warehouse means we can now fulfil orders immediately and provide the certainty everyone needs as we head into the colder months."

The replenished stock covers several key categories crucial for both functionality and design:

The 800mm Wide Towel Radiator: This statement piece, ideal for larger bathrooms, is now back in multiple finishes. Its restoration to full availability meets the demand for a centrepiece heater that combines high heat output with luxurious towel-drying capacity.

The 500mm Towel Radiator: As the versatile workhorse for standard bathrooms, the 500mm towel radiator is once again readily available. Its return to stock ensures a reliable, efficient option for the majority of bathroom projects.

Tall Towel Rails: The shipment also includes a full restock of space-saving tall towel rails. This design-led solution for cloakrooms and compact spaces is now accessible for projects requiring a vertical heating element.

"Our focus has been on restoring availability of these core, best-selling lines," added Ozer. "Whether it's the substantial heat of an 800mm wide towel radiator, the balanced performance of a 500mm towel radiator, or the sleek practicality of our tall towel rails, we are delighted to have these products back on the shelf and ready to ship. This allows us to continue supporting the UK in creating warm, comfortable, and stylish homes with efficient heating."

The company confirms that the new stock is held at its UK distribution centre and is available for immediate dispatch to both trade and retail customers.

For more information on product specifications, pricing, and to place an order, visit the ADIGE Radiators website.

About ADIGE Radiators:

ADIGE Radiators is a UK-based supplier of high-quality heating solutions, from traditional column radiators to contemporary designer models and an extensive range of towel radiators. Committed to combining Italian design excellence with British engineering standards, ADIGE provides homeowners and trade professionals with efficient, stylish, and reliable products to create warm and inviting homes.