Mullen Group Ltd. Announces The Completion Of The Redemption Of Its 5.75% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures Due November 30, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKOTOKS, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("" and/or the "") announced today that it has completed the redemption of its 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due November 30, 2026 (the "") on December 1, 2025 (the "").

On October 21, 2025, Mullen Group issued a notice of redemption to the holders of the Debentures to redeem the issued and outstanding Debentures at a redemption price equal to their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Holders of the Debentures had the option to convert such Debentures into Common Shares of Mullen Group (" Shares ") in accordance with the terms of the governing indenture dated June 21, 2019 by submitting a conversion notice and all necessary documentation on or before November 21, 2025. $117,899,000 of the Debentures were converted into Shares.

On the Redemption Date, holders of the Debentures who did not convert into Shares received $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, representing their principal amount, plus all accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Mullen Group redeemed Debentures in the principal amount of $7,101,000.

As a result of the redemption, the Debentures, which traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") under the symbol "MTL", have been delisted from the TSX.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, our businesses provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol " MTL ". Additional information is available on our website at or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at

