Restaurant Placement Group Expands Its Leadership In Florida's Hospitality Recruiting Market

MENAFN - GetNews)



Restaurant Placement Group is setting a benchmark in restaurant and hospitality recruitment industry, offering top-notch talent. It is proving to be a leader in the domain of hospitality staffing solutions.

Florida, US - December 01, 2025 - One of the most trusted names in restaurant and hospitality recruiting in Florida, Restaurant Placement Group (RPG) is now one of the topmost partners for hospitality business owners and managers who are looking for top-tier talent. Founded and led by industry veteran Ken Spahn, it is setting the bar higher for hospitality staffing services Florida.

The company is known for a personal, hands-on approach backed by decades of real-world restaurant experience. For more than two decades, the company has been helping restaurants, hotels, resorts, and foodservice agencies to build stronger, more reliable teams. Unlike automated platforms and high-volume staffing agencies, it offers a uniquely human-driven process. Its assistance is backed by exclusive relationships, in-depth industry knowledge, and strategic matchmaking.

“Every hire matters in hospitality,” said a senior member of the team at Restaurant Placement Group.“We know that Florida's restaurant and hotel industries move fast. Thus, you can see a fierce competition for talent. At RPG, we understand the concept, culture, and goals of each client. Thus, we can provide you with cutting-edge professionals who can truly deliver. Not algorithms, we rely on real expertise.”

Today, RPG serves as a specialized, high-touch alternative to traditional restaurant staffing Florida agencies. Its recruiters have years of expertise, knowledge and training. They begin each engagement by learning about the unique operational style, menu vision, leadership structure, and cultural expectations of each client. It helps them to design a new, customized search. There is nothing generic or standardized about the process, at any stage.

The recruiters of RPG personally interview and pre-qualify every candidate. They conduct detailed evaluations, verify references, and present only the top matches who satisfy the exact criteria of each client. Every search is confidential, hands-on and driven by accountability. This helps RPG to stand apart from other hospitality recruiting firms Florid. Through honesty, transparency, and expert insights, it delivers long-lasting results for food businesses across the state.

With a nationwide network of prequalified professionals, the company ensures the best recruitment drives for each client organization. Many of the professionals are not the ones who seek jobs actively but trust Restaurant Placement Group to bring them the right opportunity. These include positions ranging from Sushi Chefs and Kitchen Managers to Executive Chefs and Hospitality Managers, Directors and more.

Due to this broad expertise, RPG is trusted as one of the most versatile and reliable hospitality search firms Florida has on offer. Ken Spahn, the powerhouse behind the group, brings unmatched insider insight to every placement. With decades of operational leadership experience-including roles at Darden Restaurants, York Steakhouse, and Skyline Chili, he has turned RPG into the most effective and trusted recruiting partner in the state.

For Faster hiring timelines, better cultural fit, confidential handling of management transitions, exclusive talent access, better operational continuity, reduced turnover, confidential handling of management transitions and more, RPG is the partner to trust on. It has changed the manpower, operational style and fortunes of many hospitality businesses and is continuing to do so, one staff at a time.

About Restaurant Placement Group

Restaurant Placement Group is the partner of choice for operators looking for top-notch restaurant staffing Florida solutions, available with precision and professionalism. It is based in Florida, United States.

For more information, visit