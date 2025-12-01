Verify550 Announces Launch Of New Affiliate Program Offering 20% Recurring Commissions For Email & Phone Validation Services
Built for email marketers, list owners, SaaS platforms, and enterprise senders, Verify550's Affiliate Program offers an industry-leading 20% recurring commission structure-allowing partners to generate long-term revenue by promoting Verify550's suite of validation tools, including:
-
Email List Verification (hard bounce removal, spam trap detection, and hygiene scoring)
Phone Validation (line type detection, carrier lookup, and real-time risk scoring)
API & Integrations (Shopify, Klaviyo, HighLevel, ClickFunnels, Zapier, and custom enterprise endpoints)
“With email deliverability and data integrity becoming mission-critical for every brand, more companies are searching for trusted verification tools,” said James Carner, Founder of Verify550.“This new affiliate program gives marketers a powerful way to earn recurring revenue while helping their clients improve inbox placement, reduce costs, and protect sender reputation.”
Program Highlights
-
20% Lifetime Recurring Commissions on every paying subscriber you refer
High-converting landing pages & creatives built for email marketers and SaaS audiences
Dedicated affiliate dashboard with real-time tracking and transparent reporting
Fast approvals and monthly payouts
Open to agencies, influencers, email marketers, list owners, performance marketers, and SaaS partners
Verify550's transformation into a performance-driven data-quality platform positions the company as one of the few verification providers offering both enterprise-level accuracy and affiliate-friendly economics.
“Our partners told us they wanted predictable, passive income opportunities,” James added.“And we built this program from the ground up to deliver exactly that.”
About Verify550
Verify550 provides advanced email and phone validation services for businesses, agencies, and high-volume senders. With proprietary hygiene technology, multi-layer detection systems, and 99.9% uptime, Verify550 helps organizations protect deliverability, reduce fraud, and maximize ROI from email and SMS marketing. The platform integrates seamlessly with leading marketing tools and supports both bulk list cleaning and real-time API validation.
Join the Affiliate Program
To learn more visit:
Press Contact:
James Carner, CEO Verify550
