Baron Of Braemar Receives Ecuador's Highest Educational Honor For An Unprecedented Second Time

The Much Honoured Ambassador Otto Federico von Feigenblatt of Braemar, Baron of Braemar, received, for an unprecedented second time, the“Dr. Vicente Rocafuerte” Decoration of the National Assembly of Ecuador for excellence in education. This important decoration is Ecuador's highest honor in relation to education, and it is bestowed by the National Assembly on the recommendation of its members. Lord Braemar first received the honor in 2019 for his contributions to the social sciences as a researcher. In this occasion the National Assembly of Ecuador bestowed the high honor based on his contributions to the promotion of international cooperation of Ecuador's educational institutions with Europe and North America. The Lord of Braemar has been an active participant in the academic and intellectual life of the South American country for many years. Lord Braemar is a foreign member of the National Academy of History of Ecuador, and his lordship is a frequent guest speaker at some of the country's top public and private universities.

The important ceremony took place on the 25th of November at the National Assembly, and the Decoration was presented by the Honorable Victoria Quintana, member of the National Assembly for Guayas and secretary of the National Assembly Group dealing with the United Kingdom. The ceremony was attended by the former Vice Minister of Government and incoming Consul General of Ecuador to Madrid, the Honorable Justina Zambrano, by more than fifteen members of the National Assembly of Ecuador, by five parliamentarians of the Andean Parliament, and by representatives and rectors from over twenty universities.

Lord Braemar is one of the leading experts in educational leadership and he currently serves as the Andean Parliament Special Envoy for Education. His Lordship's most recent book is titled“Ethics in Social Science Research: Current Insights and Practical Strategies” was published by Springer Nature and it is a standard reference on this complex topic. Lord Braemar is professor and chair of educational leadership at the Latin Division of Keiser University and Honorary Professor at the School of Education of the University of Southampton.

In November 2025, Ambassador Otto Federico von Feigenblatt succeeded to the Lordship and Barony of Braemar, one of the oldest and most prestigious titles of nobility in Great Britain, and to Braemar Court, the historic seat of the Barony in Scotland. Lord Braemar aims to promote educational exchanges and tourism between the Andean region and the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Scotland.