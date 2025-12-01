Ryze AI Introduces An AI Agent That Manages Paid Ads Across Major Platforms

MENAFN - GetNews) Ryze AI helps teams audit, optimize, and automate campaigns across Google and Meta-expanding to Perplexity and ChatGPT

Get-Ryze today announced Ryze AI, an AI agent for ads designed to help businesses manage paid advertising with less manual work and better performance. Built as AI for ads and AI to manage ads, Ryze AI supports cross-channel AI ad management for platforms including Google and Meta, with coverage that includes Perplexity and expansion toward ChatGPT as new ad surfaces emerge.

Most teams lose money on paid ads because the setup is complex and performance can slip without daily attention. Ryze AI is built to act like an always-on AI performance marketing tool / agent, helping marketers avoid missed settings, hidden errors, and slow optimizations that can drain budgets.

Ryze AI combines AI marketing analytics with automated execution to deliver automated campaign optimization across the levers that matter most: it can set up and launch campaigns, manage keywords and negative keywords, audit and optimize campaign settings, rebalance budgets, and generate optimized creatives-bringing AI ad optimizer capabilities into one workflow. It also supports ongoing optimization across keywords, targeting, and creatives, including ad creative analysis and generation as part of the iteration loop.

The company says more than 230+ customers trust Ryze AI, with $50M+ in ad budgets managed, and highlights performance outcomes such as improvements in CTR and ROI alongside major reductions in time spent on routine ad work-positioning Ryze AI as AI to automate marketing and a practical marketing automation tool for paid acquisition teams.

Ryze AI is currently offering a free ad account review for teams that want an instant audit and prioritized fixes, with onboarding designed to help marketers move from insights to action quickly. To learn more or request an audit, visit get-ryze or contact ....