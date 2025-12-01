President Augustine Carbon Of Doctors United Group Inc Recognizes World AIDS Day With Renewed Focus On HIV Prevention In Florida

Miami, FL - In recognition of World AIDS Day 2025, President Augustine Carbon of Doctors United Group Inc. reaffirms the organization's unwavering commitment to HIV prevention, early detection, and compassionate care throughout its Florida locations.

“World AIDS Day is more than a date; it's a call to action,” said President Carbon.“Doctors United Group Inc stands on the front lines every day to ensure that individuals, regardless of income, insurance status, or background, have access to life-saving HIV prevention and care.”

Operating in cities including Miami, Hialeah, Broward, Jacksonville, Orlando, Pensacola, Homestead, and Tallahassee, Doctors United Group Inc. offers essential healthcare services. These range from testing and prevention to chronic care and counseling. No insurance is required, and everyone is welcome.

Key services include free HIV/STD testing, Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), and a robust Patient Assistance Program (PAP) that removes financial barriers to care.

“The Patient Assistance Program is how we help bridge the gap for those who may not otherwise be able to access the medications or support they need,” Carbon explained.“We remove the red tape so patients can focus on their health-not the cost.”

In 2025 alone, Doctors United Group Inc. has conducted over 50,000 HIV and STD tests. The organization's bilingual and culturally competent team provides services with compassion, clinical excellence, and discretion.

“Knowing your status is power,” Carbon added.“We encourage everyone to get tested regularly, talk to a provider, and understand that living with HIV today is not what it once was. With education, treatment, and prevention, we can change the narrative.”

Doctors United Group Inc is committed to expanding access, reducing stigma, and empowering individuals to take control of their health with dignity and support.

To learn more or to apply for the Patient Assistance Program, visit or call (877) 384-6337.

About Doctors United Group Inc

Doctors United Group Inc is a multicultural healthcare organization serving diverse communities across Florida. Specializing in HIV/STD prevention, men's wellness, and primary care, DUG provides accessible, judgment-free care through in-person visits, mobile outreach, and telehealth services.