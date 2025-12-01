Windriver Releases New Neighborhood Phase With Exclusive Arcadia Builders Floor Plan

MENAFN - GetNews) Premier Custom-Home Builder Unveils Contemporary Design Tailored for Tellico Lake Living

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. - WindRiver, East Tennessee's premier gated lakefront and golf community, announced today the release of a new neighborhood phase featuring an exclusive floor plan from Arcadia Builders. The contemporary design marks the first time the custom-home builder has created a plan exclusively for WindRiver, offering buyers a modern approach to luxury lakeside living on Tellico Lake.

The new phase expands WindRiver's collection of homesites with opportunities on golf-view, lake-view, and lakefront lots. Arcadia Builders' exclusive floor plan combines bold, visionary architecture with the functional elegance today's luxury buyers seek, designed specifically to maximize indoor-outdoor living within WindRiver's natural setting.

"This partnership with Arcadia Builders represents exactly what discerning buyers are looking for at WindRiver-custom homes that go beyond square footage to deliver a fully realized lifestyle," said Kari Fisher. "Arcadia's approach to design and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our vision for elevated lakefront living, and this exclusive floor plan showcases their ability to create homes that feel both timeless and distinctly modern."

Arcadia Builders has established itself as WindRiver's premier custom-home partner, known for delivering consistent quality, bold design, and exceptional value. The builder's team brings deep expertise in WindRiver's communities and standards, with an obsessive attention to detail that extends from initial concept through final finishes. Each home features refined materials, impeccable execution, and lasting performance designed to elevate everyday living.

"Our goal is to build homes that feel exclusive and timeless-properties that function beautifully while delivering the high-end finish our clients expect," said a representative for Arcadia Builders. "This exclusive floor plan for WindRiver represents our commitment to visionary custom design that turns prized lots into dream homes."

Arcadia Builders serves buyers seeking more than a house-those who want a custom home that reflects their lifestyle and represents a smart, long-term investment in a legacy property. The builder's modern, contemporary approach offers an alternative to cookie-cutter designs, with each home tailored to its specific homesite and the owner's vision. For more information and to view the exclusive Arcadia Builders floor plans visit

Prospective homeowners can schedule a Discovery Tour to explore the new neighborhood phase and tour available homesites at

About WindRiver

WindRiver is a luxury gated community on Tellico Lake in East Tennessee, featuring custom homes, a Bob Cupp designed golf course, a full-service marina, resort-style amenities and a forthcoming Clubhouse Village opening in 2026. Located at 350 Lighthouse Pointe Drive in Lenoir City, the 687-acre master-planned community is minutes from Knoxville. For more information, visit windriverliving.