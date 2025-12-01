The Spiritual Code They Never Taught: Unlocking Swedenborg's Secret Wisdom For Black Liberation

MENAFN - GetNews)



A Radical Reclaiming of Sacred Truths That Connects 18th-Century Mystical Revelation to 21st-Century Black Consciousness

MARIETTA, GA - In an age where conversations about race, power, and identity dominate our cultural landscape, a revolutionary text emerges that traces these earthly struggles to their spiritual roots. O.D. Perkins' "Swedenborg in the Black Community: Male & Female " represents nothing less than a tectonic shift in how we understand both divinity and identity. This isn't just another book about spirituality-it's a masterwork that connects 18th-century mystical revelation to 21st-century Black consciousness in ways that will fundamentally alter your understanding of both.

What if everything you've been taught about God, race, and relationships was part of an elaborate spiritual deception? Perkins makes the stunning case that European Christianity systematically inverted sacred truths, creating what he terms the "optical illusion" of white divinity that has fueled centuries of oppression. The book reveals how Emanuel Swedenborg's prophetic visions-largely ignored or sanitized by mainstream religion-actually contain the precise spiritual tools needed to deconstruct this deception and build a new foundation for Black spiritual identity.

At the heart of this transformative work lies a radical reclaiming of sacred relationships. Perkins demonstrates how the union between male and female represents the divine marriage of truth and goodness-a cosmic principle that racism actively works to destroy. "The marriage between male and female can't be taken for granted anymore," Perkins observes. "Today, the male and female will have to make more of an effort to find one another. If they want to search for one another. The value of the opposite sex must be re-understood and reclaimed."

This book goes far beyond typical spiritual commentary, offering instead a complete recalibration of how we understand:



The spiritual meaning of "leprosy" as a condition of soul

How the "Doctrine of Cain" manifests as faith without charity

Why the LGBTQ movement serves as a divine "cherubim" protecting sacred union The esoteric significance of male and female as expressions of God's nature



For readers who have sensed there must be deeper spiritual answers to today's racial and social divides, this book provides the missing keys. It's for those who know in their bones that political solutions alone cannot heal what is ultimately a spiritual wound. Perkins doesn't just diagnose the problem-he provides the spiritual technology for individual and collective transformation.

More than just a theoretical work, this is a practical guide to spiritual awakening that connects Swedenborg's revelations about the afterlife, divine love, and biblical symbolism directly to the Black experience. It answers the haunting question: What does an 18th-century Swedish mystic have to say about being Black in America today? The answer will surprise you, challenge you, and ultimately empower you.

Ready to decode the spiritual secrets that have been hidden in plain sight? "Swedenborg in the Black Community: Male & Female” is available now on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats.

About the Author

O.D. Perkins brings decades of deep study in esoteric Christianity and Swedenborgian theology to this groundbreaking work. His unique perspective bridges scholarly understanding with practical spiritual insight, creating a work that speaks both to the intellect and the soul.

About Author's Tranquility Press:

Author's Tranquility Press is proud to present this visionary work as part of its commitment to publishing transformative literature that challenges conventions and expands human consciousness.