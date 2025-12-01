2025 Chengdu International Innovation And Entrepreneurship Competition (France Stop) Concluded Successfully

MENAFN - GetNews) On November 26, 2025 Chengdu International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (France Stop) was successfully held at Station F in Paris, France, with the Chengdu sub-venue participating via video. The event was hosted by the Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau (Foreign Experts Bureau of Chengdu) and organized by the Chengdu Productivity Promotion Center (Chengdu International Science and Technology Exchange Center). This cross-border scientific innovation event integrated the innovation and entrepreneurship dynamism of Chengdu with the romantic and artistic charm of Paris. Focusing on key areas such as artificial intelligence, digital cultural creative industries, low-altitude economy, intelligent connected vehicles, energy and environmental protection, and silver economy, the event attracted 58 innovation and entrepreneurship projects. Through two rounds of initial reviews, six outstanding projects advanced to the finals.







The event kicked off promptly at 10:00 Paris time (17:00 China time). The event was held at the main venue in France and was attended by over 50 representatives from French universities, research institutions, sci-tech innovation industrial parks, incubators, maker spaces, and investment and financing institutions. Additionally, over 50 participants attended the event held in Chengdu sub-venue, including representatives of Chengdu enterprises in related sectors, the Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau (Foreign Experts Bureau of Chengdu), the Chengdu Productivity Promotion Center (Chengdu International Science and Technology Exchange Center), the Association of Chengdu Talent Development Promotion, as well as staff members from the L'Éco-Quartier Franco-Chinois À Chengdu. Before the opening, a promotional video showcasing Chengdu was shown, providing project representatives and expert judges with a more intuitive and profound understanding of Chengdu as a vibrant and innovative city.







The event kicked off with a video opening remark by Ding Xiaobin, Director of the Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau (Foreign Experts Bureau of Chengdu), who highly commended the event and expressed earnest expectation for future Sino-French cooperation in science and technology.



















During the roadshow session, the finalist projects introduced themselves in turn, each demonstrating its unique innovation strengths and strong market potential. The six projects EuropBots, GLOBAL ID, Armada Studios, Novaya, ST37AI, and Kiwee Mobility - are accompanied by cecotek.-vividly illustrated their power of scientific innovation, earning warm applause and high recognition from the judges and audience. During the the roadshow and Q&A sessions, a panel of five judges, including Hervé de Tréglodé, Chairman of the Academic Committee of the French Institute for Ecological Civilization, and Thierry Azerad, CEO of the Groupe Jean-Pierre Azerad (French JPA) evaluated the participanting projects and selected EuropBots, Novaya, and GLOBAL ID as the top three winners.

Notably, the event served not only as a platform for technological innovation but also as an international platform for idea exchange and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and France. During the break, the organizer held a special session for interaction between the Chengdu and Paris venues, allowing representatives from Chengdu's sci-tech innovation management institutions, universities, research institutions, sci-tech innovation industrial parks, incubators, related enterprises, and investment and financing institutions to engage with participating projects via video and explore new opportunities for future collaboration. Many project representatives expressed strong interest in Chengdu's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and eagerly looked forward to exploring the vast potential of technological innovation in this dynamic city. Chengdu, a city with profound historical heritage and modern vitality, presented its commitment to embracing openness, inclusiveness, and mutually beneficial cooperation. It sincerely invites technology innovators from across the globe to settle in and thrive in Chengdu.

The successful conclusion of the 2025 Chengdu International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (France Stop) injected new momentum into scientific collaboration and exchange between Chengdu and Paris, enabling Chengdu to attract professional talent, cultivate new quality productive forces, and further accelerate the deep integration of technological and industrial innovation. In the future, we will continue to provide follow-up and matchmaking support for projects participating in the event, helping them align with the Chengdu's industrial development needs and fostering deeper collaboration between French projects and various industries in Chengdu. Meanwhile, we will continue to host the Chengdu International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. This will further supports Chengdu's efforts to build a hub for private-sector development-one that is more competitive in global market outreach, more attractive to foreign talent, and more resilient in talent retention. It will also showcase the city's soft environment development and its livable and business-friendly environment, fostering a favorable atmosphere for talent attraction.