AI Marketing With Kourtney Launches Human-Centered AI Content And Automation Agency For Overwhelmed Small Business Owners New Boutique Agency Blends Mindset Coaching With AI Marketing And Automation.

"AI should enhance, equip, and elevate small business owners, not erase who they are or add more pressure. My goal is to implement AI piece by piece to make marketing feel easier and more convenient so they can focus on what they do best." - Kourtney Coleman, Founder | Owner, AI Marketing With KourtneyAI Marketing with Kourtney, a human-centered AI content and automation agency based in Brandon, Florida, has officially launched to support overwhelmed service-based small business owners. Founded by marketing strategist and mindset specialist Kourtney Coleman, the agency blends mindset coaching with done-for-you AI marketing, websites, and automation-implemented piece by piece-to help local businesses be seen, found, and booked online without tech overwhelm.







Brandon, FL - AI Marketing with Kourtney, a new AI content and automation agency, today announced its official launch, offering AI marketing and automation for overwhelmed small business owners. Specializing in AI for service-based businesses, the boutique agency provides done-for-you AI marketing, Google Business Profile optimization, reputation management, email marketing and CRM automation aimed at helping local businesses be seen, found, and trusted online and positioned as the go-to specialists in their markets.

By implementing AI in small businesses piece by piece to avoid overwhelm, AI Marketing with Kourtney delivers practical AI solutions for service-based businesses like lawyers, dentists, home service contractors and more, providing support for business owners who feel overwhelmed by technology and marketing and want to protect their time, revenue, and reputation.

Founded by marketing strategist and mindset specialist Kourtney Coleman, the agency focuses on human-centered AI marketing that considers both the business and the person running it. Coleman is a highly qualified expert who blends mindset coaching with AI marketing and automation to offer high-value, convenient solutions that simplify complex marketing tasks and speed up results. Her approach centers on done-for-you content creation, websites, and automation that attract more clients, along with AI-generated images and promo videos, AI-powered systems to book more appointments and re-engage past clients and strategic automation to generate more reviews, referrals, and repeat business.

Coleman brings over 35 years of professional photography, graphic design, printing experience, and more than 25 years in personal development and entrepreneur coaching. She understands how a business owner's mindset, values, and belief systems directly impact the way they make decisions, handle risk, and sustain growth. This makes AI Marketing with Kourtney especially valuable for owners who want expert guidance, clear solutions, and emotional support as they modernize their marketing.







"Everyone solves problems in their own unique way, and that uniqueness should show up in their business," Kourtney Coleman said. "AI should enhance, equip, and elevate small business owners, not erase who they are or add more pressure. My goal is to make marketing feel easier and more convenient by giving owners systems that work in the background so they can focus on what they do best," added Kourtney Coleman.

Instead of overwhelming clients with every possible tool, AI Marketing with Kourtney starts by identifying a business's top three challenges, then prioritizes the most urgent and builds a custom, step-by-step plan. From functional websites with integrated virtual assistants that answer questions and book appointments, to streamlined communication and follow-up systems, the agency is designed to simplify technology, increase speed to results, and protect what matters most to owners: their time, their reputation, and the long-term value of their business.

