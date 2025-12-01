Darrensites.Pro, A Hidden Gem In The World Of Web Design, Combining Graphic Design Principles With Web Design, For Optimization, Engagement, Authority, Trust, And Visibility.

MENAFN - GetNews)



Review from Justin Martin of Triple J Concrete Leveling, "Mr. Oates did an outstanding job on my logo, business cards, and website. He really took the time to understand my vision and delivered designs that were sharp and professional."For years Darrensites has been a hidden gem that few have been fortunate enough to stumble upon. With innovation and creativity and proven results, Darrensites has made businesses in the Pittsburgh, PA. region become more successful. Darrensites goes beyond designing and assists companies to achieve their business goals. CEO Darren Oates leads the company and is most proud of its superior customer service and formal learned skills.







Darrensites is unique in more ways than one. Darrensites is a business just like many and understands the frustration of a silent phone or low traffic in the shop. This is why, on the first contact with companies that reach out, they will listen to them and craft solutions to their pain points, even those they are not aware of.

Darrensites also has excellent customer service that respects their time.

- No gatekeepers to filter through when calling them.

- No answering service.

- No fancy initial forms to fill out on Darrensites.

Graphic Design Expertise

A few more factors that make Darrensites the go-to web design company in Western Pennsylvania are its graphic design incorporation. Many web design companies are trained in implementing websites. But, the CEO, Darren Oates of Darrensites has two formal degrees in graphic design, and he applies the principles and elements of design, such as color theory, font pairing, tone, and voice, so that client pages resonate on an emotional level with a visitor. This also strengthens the client's brand.“ I am very skilled and comfortable using the Adobe Suite tools such as Illustrator and Photoshop, not only to strengthen the designs of my client's websites, but also to deliver to them branding and promotional materials," said Darren Oates.

Marketing Solutions

Marketing is another reason people speak positively about Darrensites. Darren Oates has conferred with many colleagues in their industry to see if they offer marketing, even basic marketing, after they deliver their websites to clients. All said "no", or that it is an extra cost, or that they refer them to a marketing agency. This is not the case with Darrensites, because in the first contact Darren Oates listens, and marketing may be what it takes to find solutions for their frustrations.

SEO Transparency

Another key feature is honesty and not lying about SEO. Many business owners have heard how web companies will brag about getting their site on the first page of Google. Depending on the keyword(s) that are tested and used, it is not that hard for Darrensites. Darren Oates has secrets and white-hat techniques that most companies would not reveal.

Google Maps - Included

As a bonus to their clients and at no cost, Darrensites will help with Google Maps and getting the business“pin” in the map window. When searchers ask Google for the business and the search results appear, the business needs to appear as a pin in the map results.

About Darrensites

Darrensites is not just an average design company. Graphic design, customer service, marketing, and Google results makes it a company where its clients are whispering in other entrepreneur's ears. Additionally, Darrensites makes branded logos, business cards and SEO landing pages.

