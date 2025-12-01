JWD Landscaping & Outdoor Living Expands Services To Include Commercial & Residential Snow Removal In Greater Chicago

MENAFN - GetNews)



JWD Landscaping & Outdoor Living is mobilizing its fleet for the winter season to provide reliable snow and ice removal services across Chicago.

As meteorological forecasts predict another season of significant snowfall for the region, creating safety hazards and business disruptions, JWD Landscaping & Outdoor Living has announced the full mobilization of its resources for snow removal services in Chicago, safeguarding residential and commercial properties against the hazards of snow and ice.

An established provider of comprehensive exterior services, JWD Landscaping & Outdoor Living operates as a full-service snow and ice removal company in Chicago, differentiating itself through a commitment to reliability, advanced operational protocols, and an emphasis on proactive communication and strategic execution.

The expansion of these winter services addresses a recurring need in the Chicago area, where winter storms can vary widely in intensity and impact. Residents often face challenges in securing dependable contractors who can provide consistent service throughout the entire season.

JWD Landscaping & Outdoor Living provides this vital service to homeowner associations (HOAs), business premises, and residential properties in Chicago, ensuring safety and operational continuity during the winter months. For commercial clients, the services provided include pre-treatment of parking lots, sidewalks, and entryways before a storm, followed by systematic plowing and post-storm ice management. For homeowners, the scope typically focuses on clearing driveways, walkways, and salting to prevent slips and falls.

Emphasizing urgent responsiveness, the company maintains a fleet of well-maintained equipment, including commercial-grade plows and salters, ready for rapid deployment. This logistical preparedness minimizes the downtime for businesses and restores safe access for residents promptly after a winter event.

“The basis of effective winter management is preparation and clear communication. Prioritizing a safety-first approach and quick response times, our clients will receive detailed service agreements outlining exact protocols, while our operation center dispatches teams based on precise weather tracking, not just data on snowfall accumulation,” said JWD Landscaping & Outdoor Living owner Roberto Alvarez.

A fully insured company with a well-established reputation, JWD Landscaping & Outdoor Living serves Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, offering property owners and managers flexible, affordable service agreement plans for comprehensive snow and ice removal services.







JWD Landscaping & Outdoor Living has built its reputation on a broad range of outdoor construction and maintenance services, from patio and driveway installations to essential cold-weather safety services. The strategic enhancement of its winter operations provides existing and new clients with a year-round solution for property management, transitioning seamlessly from warm-weather projects.

Beyond ensuring quick response time when dealing with snow and ice problems, JWD Landscaping & Outdoor Living also focuses on mitigating long-term damage. Incorrect snow removal techniques and the overuse of corrosive materials can cause significant harm to hardscape, such as paver installations, an area the company is intimately familiar with in its primary business. The snow removal team applies industry-best practices for material application to effectively manage ice while protecting the integrity of the underlying surfaces.

With a fleet of commercial-grade equipment and a focus on protecting hardscapes, the company serves as a single source for property enhancement and maintenance, transitioning seamlessly from warm-weather construction projects to essential cold-weather safety services for clients in the Chicago area.

JWD Landscaping & Outdoor Living is a Chicago-based company providing comprehensive exterior services year-round. Specializing in high-quality paver installations for driveways, patios, and pool decks, the company also offers extensive seasonal maintenance. Its winter division delivers commercial and residential snow and ice removal, focusing on proactive communication and reliable execution to ensure safety and operational continuity.

JWD Landscaping & Outdoor Living is a Chicago-based provider of exterior design, construction, and maintenance services. Specializing in landscaping, hardscaping, and outdoor living spaces, the company provides end-to-end services, from elegant paver walkways and retaining walls to lush plantings, outdoor living areas, and dependable maintenance plans. With the onset of winter, JWD Landscaping & Outdoor Living offers comprehensive seasonal services, including landscape maintenance and snow removal.