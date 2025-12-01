Beacon Design By Chemart Recognized As Best American-Made Gifts And Best Customized Gift Supplier For Second Year In A Row By Gifts & Decorative Accessories Reader Rankings

MENAFN - GetNews) ChemArt is also celebrating 50 years of fully integrated manufacturing in the United States

Lincoln, Rhode Island - December 1, 2025 - Beacon Design by ChemArt today announced that it has been recognized as the Best American-Made Gifts and Best Customized Gift Supplier for the second year in a row by. The company, one of the few remaining fully integrated U.S. manufacturers, was also a finalist for Best Christmas Ornament Supplier. The parent company, ChemArt, will also be celebrating 50 years in business in 2026, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

“Every piece we make, whether for the White House Historical Association, U.S. military branches, or retailers across the country, represents American artistry and craftsmanship at its best,” said Ana Lopes, VP of Sales and Marketing for Beacon Design.“Winning 'Best American-Made Gifts' for two years in a row is an auspicious reminder that our customers and peers still value what's made here at home. As we look ahead to both America's 250th and ChemArt's 50th, we see this as a defining moment to celebrate the craftsmanship, quality, and storytelling that make our products, and our people, so special.”

Beacon Design by ChemArt designs and produces every product in its home state of Rhode Island.“We handle every step of our process, from concept and design to assembly and shipping, in the United States. This approach allows us to maintain the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship while supporting local jobs and American supply chains,” Lopes added.

The company creates custom handcrafted ornaments and keepsakes that help organizations, nonprofits, and cultural institutions raise funds, celebrate milestones, and tell their stories. For example, last year, Beacon Design by ChemArt introduced a line of ornaments for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the American armed forces. Retailers who offer Beacon Design by ChemArt's products can showcase something beautiful that's made in the USA.

“We specialize in storytelling and capturing meaningful moments that people want to relive again and again through beautiful, handcrafted ornaments,” Lopes noted.“It's about preserving tradition, celebrating craftsmanship, and helping others tell their stories through beautifully designed and handcrafted ornaments and keepsakes.”

