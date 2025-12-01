Best-Selling Author Jimmie L. Ward Shares His Powerful Message On National Television

MENAFN - GetNews) Best-Selling Author Jimmie L. Ward, whose book“A Blueprint for Purpose and Life” debuted on the Amazon Best Seller list, recently shared his powerful message on the nationally syndicated God Made Millionaire TV with TC Bradley. Publisher TC Bradley calls Ward's work“a needed voice for this generation,” empowering youth with identity, purpose, and strong moral character.







Naples, FL - Best-Selling Author Jimmie L. Ward continues to inspire a generation after his book,“A Blueprint for Purpose and Life,” debuted on the Amazon Best Seller list, surpassing several notable authors. Ward recently appeared on the nationally syndicated television show God Made Millionaire TV with TC Bradley to share his powerful message of faith, purpose, and leadership for today's youth.

In a world where so many young people feel misunderstood and uncertain about their future, Ward's message cuts through the noise. His book challenges students to define their identity, embrace positive values, and walk confidently in their God-given purpose.

“Jimmie L. Ward carries a divine assignment to reach this generation,” said TC Bradley, publisher and host of God Made Millionaire TV.“His book and message are deeply needed. Watching A Blueprint for Purpose and Life debut as a Best Seller and then watching Jimmie deliver that same passion on national television is proof that his work will impact countless lives.”

About the Book

“A Blueprint for Purpose and Life” is a life-changing youth study guide that teaches young readers to:



Establish their true identity and purpose

Build moral character and confidence

Master the power of words

Think critically and live with integrity Create a personal blueprint for success

Ideal for youth pastors, parents, educators, and community leaders, this book serves as a practical tool for developing strong, faith-filled young leaders ready to make an impact.

About Jimmie L. Ward

Jimmie L. Ward is a visionary author and mentor dedicated to empowering youth with purpose and identity grounded in biblical truth. His appearance on God Made Millionaire TV marks a new chapter in his mission to transform the next generation with leadership, faith, and character.