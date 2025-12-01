Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Allen Kelly & Co. Highlights Energy-Saving Tips To Keep Raleigh Homes Warm And Efficient This Winter


2025-12-01 07:10:17
As colder weather settles across North Carolina, Allen Kelly & Co. is helping Raleigh-area homeowners prepare for the heating season with practical energy-saving strategies that boost comfort while keeping utility costs in check.

With fluctuating winter temperatures common throughout the Triangle, HVAC systems often work harder than expected-making efficiency more important than ever.

Simple adjustments and preventive maintenance can make a big impact on both comfort and energy bills. Allen Kelly & Co recommends that homeowners replace HVAC filters regularly, seal air leaks around doors and windows, and use programmable or smart thermostats to regulate temperatures efficiently. Even small steps, like keeping interior doors open for better airflow or ensuring vents are not blocked by furniture, can improve heating performance.

Scheduling a professional HVAC tune-u before peak winter use can also help systems run smoother and last longer. During a maintenance visit, Allen Kelly & Co. technicians inspect and clean components, check for worn parts, and verify safe and efficient operation. This proactive approach helps prevent mid-season breakdowns and ensures homes stay consistently warm when temperatures drop.

Allen Kelly & Co.'s Top Energy-Saving Recommendations:

  • Replace or clean air filters every one to three months

  • Seal window and door gaps to prevent heat loss

  • Install a programmable or smart thermostat for better temperature control

  • Schedule a seasonal HVAC maintenance service

  • Keep vents and air returns clear for proper airflow

By taking a few simple steps now, homeowners across Raleigh and the surrounding communities can enjoy reliable warmth and energy efficiency all winter long.

For trusted HVAC maintenance or to schedule a seasonal heating tune-up, contact Allen Kelly & Co. at (919) 779-4197 or visit allenkell.

