MENAFN - GetNews) China News Service (CNS) issued a press release here on Monday to promote a young Russian student's discovery of how a local“night life” to help boost China's biggest metropolis Shanghai's economy.

For Bayram Mirzaaliev, a Russian student in China, the phrase“Night Shanghai” had always held a special charm-and a mystery. According to the press release, Mirzaaliev's curiosity eventually helped him to discover“Shanghai magics” to foster its night economy.

“People always tell me that I will never truly know the city (Shanghai) until I've seen it at night,” Mirzaaliev said.

As evening fell, Bayram began his exploration at Shanghai's“Laowai Street” and the“Seoul Night Market.” There, he watched people from around the world enjoying the night in their own ways. The lively, joyful atmosphere gave him a firsthand sense of the city's energy and vitality, said the press release.

His journey continued in Qibao Ancient Town, where the night scene completely transformed his daytime impression. Under brilliant lights, the ancient Jiangnan old town came alive with bustling crowds, blending deep cultural heritage with modern commercial creativity.

Through conversations with local shop owners, residents, tourists, and officials, Bayram told CNS that he began to understand what makes Shanghai's night economy so unique.

In this fast-paced international metropolis, the night wasn't just about extending business hours or boosting economic value-it's also about providing emotional space for“slow living”, Mirzaaliev said.

With supportive policies and creative events, Shanghai continued to foster its night economy and each district leveraged its unique resources, lighting up the city with distinctive after-dark character,Mirzaaliev further explained.

Today's“Night Shanghai” was no longer just the neon glow of the downtown life, the Russian student said, noting it had evolved into a“magical night in Shanghai”-a diverse, vibrant experience that truly belongs to everyone.