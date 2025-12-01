For more than twenty years, Julio Gonzalez has been rewriting the expectations of what tax planning can do for American businesses. As the founder behind Engineered Tax Services, he built a company on a simple premise that most of the accounting world had overlooked: tax incentives should empower all businesses, not just the giants with massive legal teams.

That idea didn't just disrupt an industry - it created one of the nation's most trusted specialty tax firms. Today, Engineered Tax Services works with thousands of companies, financial advisors, and accounting firms across the country, helping them unlock incentives that fuel hiring, expansion, and long-term growth.

A Founder Who Spotted the Gap Early

When Gonzalez launched Engineered Tax Services in 2001, cost segregation and engineering-driven tax studies were still niche services reserved for Fortune-level corporations. He understood the imbalance immediately - smaller companies needed these tools just as much, yet had no path to access them.

By assembling engineers, tax experts, and analysts under one roof, he built a service model that made high-level tax strategy available to everyday businesses. Over the years, Engineered Tax Services expanded nationally, and Gonzalez became a recognized voice in policy discussions in Washington, offering insight on how federal incentives can reach the businesses they were designed to support.

Building an Ecosystem for Real Growth

Today, Engineered Tax Services - along with its related companies, including Engineered Tax Credits & Incentives - supports businesses across nearly every major industry. Their teams specialize in:



Cost segregation studies

Research and development (R&D) tax credits

Energy-efficiency and sustainability incentives

Historic restoration programs Tax controversy and compliance support

This ecosystem allows businesses to free up capital, strengthen cash flow, and reinvest with confidence - a strategy that has become essential in a fast-changing economic environment.

Industry Recognition Backed by Real Impact

Gonzalez's influence has earned him a long list of industry honors, including features in national accounting and business publications. His leadership has helped shape the broader conversation about how tax incentives should be delivered, understood, and applied.

But the recognition tells only part of the story. The real measure of his work is seen in the thousands of companies that have been able to expand, hire, innovate, and stabilize because they gained access to incentives they once believed were out of reach.

A Voice Guiding the Future of Tax Strategy

Outside his executive role, Gonzalez frequently speaks at conferences and professional events, helping business owners make sense of new legislation and long-term planning opportunities. His approach blends engineering analysis with practical strategy - a combination that has made him one of the most sought-after educators in the specialty tax field.

A Lasting Shift in How Companies Think About Taxes

Julio Gonzalez and Engineered Tax Services have changed the way businesses - from family-owned operations to fast-growing enterprises - think about tax planning. What was once seen as a burdensome compliance requirement is now understood as a powerful tool for growth.

And that shift is why so many companies today start their tax strategy conversations with one name: Julio Gonzalez.