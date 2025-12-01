Built To Exit: Mastering The S.C.A.L.E. Framework To Build A Business That Runs Independently And Profitably

MENAFN - GetNews) Written by Dr. Mark Botha, this new book empowers entrepreneurs to build successful companies that run without them.







Built to Exit: Mastering the S.C.A.L.E. Framework to Build a Business That Runs Without You, by Dr. Mark Botha, has officially launched-delivering a powerful roadmap for entrepreneurs who want to build businesses that run smoothly, scale sustainably, and operate without their constant involvement.

Most founders start their businesses seeking freedom, only to become overwhelmed by daily operations, decision overload, and teams that depend on them for everything. Built to Exit addresses these challenges with a clear, practical framework that helps entrepreneurs step out of the center of their business and into the role of strategic architect.

The book introduces the S.C.A.L.E. Framework, a proven system guiding founders to:



Systemize operations with processes that produce consistent, reliable outcomes

Cultivate leadership so the team can operate confidently without constant oversight

Align people, priorities, and processes for operational efficiency

Leverage sustainable growth strategies while protecting margins and quality Establish an exit-ready company with real enterprise value

"A business should not fall apart the moment the founder steps away," says Dr. Botha. "With the right systems, alignment, and leadership, any company can become scalable, independent, and truly valuable."

Filled with real case studies, actionable advice, and step-by-step implementation strategies, Built to Exit helps founders break free from the operator trap and build a company that grows with-or without-the founder's involvement.

About the Author







Dr. Mark Botha is the founder and CEO of SellerVue, a profit-recovery firm specializing in uncovering hidden losses inside a company's Cost of Goods Sold. His precision-driven financial and operational strategies have helped countless businesses strengthen margins, recover lost profit, and scale safely. Dr. Botha brings a practical, data-backed approach to helping founders build resilient, exit-ready companies.

Availability

Built to Exit is now available in paperback on Amazon.

Click the link to get your copy today!