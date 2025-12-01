Dr. Angela Harden-Mack Leads A Powerful Movement Helping High-Achieving Women Break Free From Burnout And Step Into The WELL Woman Era

Across the country, high-achieving women are quietly burning out while the world applauds their productivity. They are leading companies, raising families, advancing their careers, serving their communities, and carrying a mental and emotional load that often goes unseen. Research continues to show that women report higher stress levels than men and struggle to prioritize their own well-being. This is no longer a personal challenge. It has become a cultural crisis.

Dr. Angela Harden-Mack, MD is stepping forward with a message that is reshaping this conversation. As a medical doctor, holistic wellness coach, and faith teacher with more than three decades of experience, she brings a unique blend of scientific insight, spiritual wisdom, and lived experience to the forefront of the women's wellness movement.

She has treated countless women who pushed themselves to the point of depletion. She understands the weight of responsibility many women carry. And she has lived the transformation she now teaches. Her mission is to show women that wellness is not a luxury. It is a necessity. And it begins with reclaiming alignment, boundaries, energy, and time.

A New Book That Meets the Moment

Dr. Angela is preparing to release a powerful new book focused on women's wellness. While the title is not yet being revealed, the message is already generating excitement.

In this upcoming release, she teaches busy women how to create personalized wellness plans that support their whole life. She guides readers through the process of setting healthy boundaries, understanding and using energy wellness, and mastering time management so they can move from scarcity to abundance. The book is designed to help women rise from exhaustion into clarity, flow, and energized living.

This soon-to-be-released work builds on her WELL Woman Framework, which centers on awareness, alignment, balanced living, and sustained vitality. It is a compassionate roadmap for women who want to stop surviving and finally start thriving.

A Call for Collective Support

Dr. Angela is calling on corporations, colleges and universities, and faith communities to take a more active role in supporting the well-being of the women they depend on. Through Live Great Lives, she offers coaching programs, workshops, courses, and speaking engagements designed to equip women with the tools they need to reclaim their joy, confidence, and wellness.

Women who are well show up differently. They think more clearly. They lead more effectively. They create with more confidence. Families benefit. Workplaces benefit. Communities benefit. Her work serves as both a personal empowerment guide and an organizational blueprint for sustainable change.

A Message of Hope and Possibility

Dr. Angela's mission is clear. She wants women to know there is a life beyond the grind. A life filled with energy, peace, pleasure, and purpose. A life where success does not require self-sacrifice. A life where they are supported in becoming whole, healthy, aligned, and well.

