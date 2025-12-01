MENAFN - GetNews) On November 29, the 9th Ningde (Xiapu) Large Yellow Croaker Industry Innovation and Development Conference was held in Xiapu County, Ningde City, Fujian Province. The event, themed“Mountain–Sea Ningde, Capital of Yellow Croaker,” was organized as part of Fujian Province's initiative featuring 100 project matchmaking events dedicated to promoting the high-quality development of the marine economy. The conference aims to further strengthen the brand influence of Ningde's large yellow croaker and advance the high-quality development of the entire industry chain, from seedling cultivation and aquaculture to processing, marketing, and branding.







Launch Ceremony of the 9th Ningde (Xiapu) Large Yellow Croaker Industry Innovation and Development Conference

This year's conference, themed around“Innovation · Development · Quality · Brand,” aligns with the broader trend of promoting high-quality growth in the marine economy. Through a series of innovative initiatives and diversified activities, the event seeks to enhance the competitiveness of the Ningde large yellow croaker industry and support the brand in breaking through regional boundaries-advancing steadily toward the strategic goal of“expanding beyond Ningde, beyond China, and onto the global stage.”

“The Industry Innovation and Development Conference serves not only as a window for exchange, but also as a bridge for collaboration,” said Zheng Zhonghui, Vice Mayor of Ningde. He noted that this year's conference provides a comprehensive showcase of the progress made in the development of the large yellow croaker industry in Ningde, while also creating an important opportunity to deepen the integration of fisheries, culture, and tourism and to broaden the space for industrial development.

At the launch ceremony, a number of new scientific and technological achievements in the large yellow croaker industry were released, including a rapid on-site detection method for trypanosoma parasites, technologies for developing new deep-sea aquaculture breeding lines, and key techniques for quality control and high-value utilization of farmed large yellow croaker. In addition, six science and technology cooperation agreements, three industrial cooperation agreements, and two bank–enterprise cooperation agreements were signed, injecting new momentum into the development of the industry.

“Fujian is currently making solid progress in advancing the“marine economy agenda” and planning for the 15th Five-Year Plan period. The large yellow croaker industry is embracing new policy and market opportunities while also facing the challenge of upgrading and transformation-challenges that require strong scientific and technological support,” said Zhu Hong, Level-Two Inspector of the Fujian Provincial Department of Ocean and Fisheries. He noted that the conference has delivered fruitful outcomes and provided a high-quality platform that will significantly strengthen the foundation for industry innovation and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

According to organizers, this year's Large Yellow Croaker Industry Innovation and Development Conference features both offline and online components. The offline segment, serving as the core of the event, includes not only the opening ceremony but also a series of activities centered on the“National Fish” IP. These include a large-scale tasting event for tens of thousands of consumers, offline promotional activities to boost yellow croaker sales, an innovative culinary competition themed around the“National Fish,” the Mindong Specialty Food Carnival, and the Ningde–Taiwan Youth Cultural and Music Festival. Together, these activities foster deeper integration of industrial showcasing, consumption promotion, and cultural exchange; the online segment focuses on brand communication and market connectivity. Beginning on November 1 and running for one month, activities such as“1,000 E-Commerce Hosts Promoting the National Fish,” influencer livestream promotions, and large-scale e-commerce campaigns have been launched to stimulate market engagement and fully energize the industry.

Large yellow croaker, also known as the Chinese yellow croaker, features a golden body, reddish lips, and tender, white, nutrient-rich flesh. In China, eight out of every ten large yellow croakers served on the dining table come from Ningde. The city has developed into the nation's core hub for breeding, farming, processing, marketing, and brand operations for large yellow croaker, earning the title of“China's Capital of Large Yellow Croaker.”

In recent years, Ningde has continued to implement the“National Fish Initiative,” advancing the revitalization of seed breeding, promoting eco-friendly aquaculture, expanding processing and distribution channels, and strengthening publicity and marketing efforts. These measures have steadily driven the comprehensive upgrading of the entire large yellow croaker industry chain-from fry breeding and aquaculture to processing, marketing, and brand development. In 2024, Ningde's large yellow croaker output reached 214,900 tons, accounting for approximately 80 percent of the national total, with the industry's full value chain exceeding RMB 20 billion. Today, the city has established a coordinated development pattern characterized by“Fuding providing seed breeding support, Xiapu leading in production scale, and Jiaocheng maintaining a well-developed industrial chain.”

According to Li Shengli, Executive Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Fisheries Association, the regional brand influence of Ningde's large yellow croaker now extends across the nation and onto the global stage. It has become not only a“fish of prosperity” that increases local incomes and supports rural revitalization, but also a“fish of revitalization” symbolizing the high-quality development of China's fisheries industry-serving as a distinguished“golden calling card” for the sector.

As the host location of this year's conference, Xiapu County benefits from exceptional marine resources, making it an ideal habitat for the growth and reproduction of large yellow croaker. In recent years, the county has continued to strengthen its industrial chain: processing enterprises have introduced new products, e-commerce platforms have expanded sales channels, and upgraded logistics systems have enabled large yellow croaker products to reach consumers more efficiently. The industry is now thriving along a path of high-quality and sustainable development.

Wu Yinduo, Deputy Party Secretary of Xiapu County, stated that Xiapu will take this conference as a new starting point to accelerate the establishment of a more complete, resilient, and competitive modern industrial chain for large yellow croaker, striving to ensure that the“National Fish” brand shines across the country and reaches markets around the world.