US Stocks Decline


2025-12-01 07:08:27
New York, December 1 (Petra) -- Major U.S. stock indices fell on Monday, easing back after strong gains recorded last week.
Shortly before the market close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down roughly 300 points, while the Nasdaq Composite, which is heavily weighted toward technology stocks, slipped by about 100 points.
The S&P 500 also retreated, declining approximately 30 points.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices remained steady at $59.49 per barrel.

Jordan News Agency

