Kuwait Wins AAEU Presidency
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait, represented by the Chairman of the Kuwait Agricultural Engineers Society, Consulting Engineer Abbas Abdulredha, won the presidency of the Arab Agricultural Engineers Union (AAEU) on Monday.
This came during the meetings of the Union's Executive Office and General Conference in its 46th session held in Tunisia, AAEU said in a press statement.
The President of the Jordanian Agricultural Engineers Association, Engineer Ali Abu Noqta, was also elected Secretary-General of the Union, statement added.
Abdulredha expressed pleasure at earning the confidence of the Arab delegations for this position, extending his thanks and appreciation to Tunisia for its warm hospitality.
The next stage will focus on developing the Union, strengthening Arab integration in the agricultural sector, and enhancing agricultural resources, Abdulredha said.
He emphasized on supporting Arab engineering talent in ways that contribute to achieving Arab food security and promoting sustainable development across all our countries.
Arab Agricultural Engineers Union (AAEU) is considered a professional, scientific, non-governmental Arab organization affiliated with the Arab League. (end)
