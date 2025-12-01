403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Assumes Presidency Of Group Of 20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The United States has assumed the 2026 Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) on Monday.
"Under President Trump's leadership, we will return the G20 to focusing on its core mission of driving economic growth and prosperity to produce results," a statement by the US State Department said.
"As we usher in these much-needed reforms, we will prioritize three core themes: unleashing economic prosperity by limiting regulatory burdens, unlocking affordable and secure energy supply chains, and pioneering new technologies and innovations," the statement said.
"We look forward to hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit in one of America's greatest cities, Miami, Florida, during the 250th anniversary year of the United States," the statement added. (end)
rsr
"Under President Trump's leadership, we will return the G20 to focusing on its core mission of driving economic growth and prosperity to produce results," a statement by the US State Department said.
"As we usher in these much-needed reforms, we will prioritize three core themes: unleashing economic prosperity by limiting regulatory burdens, unlocking affordable and secure energy supply chains, and pioneering new technologies and innovations," the statement said.
"We look forward to hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit in one of America's greatest cities, Miami, Florida, during the 250th anniversary year of the United States," the statement added. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment