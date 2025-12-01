403
India, Thailand Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues Of Mutual Concern
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- India and Thailand on Monday discussed ways of cementing bilateral cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest apart from regional issues.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow in New Delhi and explored ways of deepening partnership in trade and investment, digital, space, defence and other areas of cooperation under the aegis of the Strategic Partnership.
"India and Thailand have historically shared close and friendly ties. We value Thailand as a longtime friend apart from being an important maritime neighbor. India's 'Act East' Policy has found a sort of match in Thailand's 'Act West' Policy," Jaishankar said.
He also highlighted that during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Thailand visit in April 2025, the bilateral ties were elevated to a Strategic Partnership and several agreements including in the fields of handloom and handicrafts, digital technologies, MSMEs, and maritime heritage were signed.
During the discussions today, both the sides touched upon the situation in Myanmar and key international developments and reviewed India and Thailand engagement in various regional and multilateral fora.
Jaishankar underscored the importance of regular exchange of views on pressing issues given the rapidly evolving geo-political and geo-economic environment impacting both the countries. (end)
