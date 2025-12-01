403
KPC Chief: Excellence Award Reflects Innovation Approach
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's (KPC) CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah affirmed on Monday that the recently launched Excellence Award reflects a long-standing institutional approach to excellence and innovation, and creativity across all its subsidiaries.
Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah made the remarks during a ceremony attended by Minister of Oil and Chairman of KPC's Board of Directors Tariq Al-Roumi, held to honor outstanding teams that contributed to the implementation of successful projects supporting the sector's strategy for the 2024/2025 fiscal year.
Al-Sabah expressed his pride in the participation of all KPC subsidiaries and in the evaluation of more than 60 work teams and projects from various fields of the Kuwaiti oil industry.
He explained that the award witnessed broad participation, with more than 60 projects submitted, of which 19 qualified as finalists for seven awards. This reflects the diversity and richness of initiatives that support the Corporation's strategic objectives, he added.
Al-Sabah extended his gratitude to the CEOs and managing directors who supported their teams and encouraged them to participate, affirming that their backing was fundamental in showcasing these achievements.
For his part, Managing Director of the KPC human resources Hisham Al-Rifaie, said that the Excellence Award reflects the Corporation's commitment to encouraging innovation, developing talent, and fostering employees' creative capabilities.
This occasion embodies the Corporation's core values, particularly excellence, innovation, and teamwork, noting that the award serves as a platform to honor creativity and enhance cooperation among work teams, Al-Refaie added.
The award features seven categories, Best Initiative in Exploration and Production, Best Initiative in Refining and Marketing, People Management and Positive Culture, Diversity and Inclusion, Environment-Society-Governance, Best Event, and Best Young Employee under 35 in a non-supervisory role. (end)
