Snowflake Heads Into Earnings With Fresh Bullish Wall Street Targets - Traders Expect The Stock To 'Make A Decent Move'



Rosenblatt raised its price target to $275 and now expects 27% Q3 product revenue growth.

Koyfin forecasts call for $1.18 billion in revenue and a sequential decline in profitability. Multiple firms, including Citi, Jefferies, BofA, RBC and BTIG, have lifted targets in recent weeks on AI-driven demand trends.

Rosenblatt Securities lifted its price target on Snowflake to $275 from $250 and maintained a 'Buy' rating ahead of the company's third quarter (Q3) report due Wednesday.

The firm raised its estimate for Q3 product revenue organic growth to 27% year-over-year, citing positive checks at recent customer events and continued“healthy” cloud migration activity. Rosenblatt said Snowflake has a“significant” medium-term growth opportunity tied to enterprise adoption of AI applications and agentic AI built on its data platform.

Koyfin Estimates Point To Modest Sequential Growth

According to Koyfin consensus estimates, Snowflake is expected to report Q3 revenue of $1.18 billion, up 3.4% from the prior quarter. Core profit is forecast at $162.57 million, down 10.9% QoQ.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is projected at $0.31, an 11.1% decrease from the previous quarter.

Analysts Continue To Lift Price Targets

Rosenblatt's revision follows a series of recent price target hikes from major Wall Street firms ahead of the earnings report. Citi increased its target to $310 from $275 and kept a 'Buy' rating. Jefferies raised its target to $300 from $270, citing“robust” demand amid AI-driven growth, and called it one of its top picks.

Bank of America Securities lifted its target to $310 from $280, pointing to stronger activity in September and October based on Similarweb page-view data. Meanwhile, RBC Capital raised its target to $300 from $275, while BTIG increased its target to $312 from $276, both keeping positive ratings on the stock.

Across 51 analysts tracked by Koyfin, Snowflake holds 10 'Strong Buys,' 33 'Buys,' 6 'Holds,' 1 'Sell,' and 1 'Strong Sell,' with a 12-month average target of $273.76, implying 9% upside from the current price of $250.88 at the time of writing.

AI Partnerships Support Product Expansion

Snowflake has recently expanded its enterprise integrations, including a collaboration with Nvidia to accelerate machine-learning workflows on its platform and a partnership with SAP enabling joint customers to use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud alongside SAP's Business Data Cloud. The company also introduced Snowflake Intelligence, an enterprise-grade intelligence agent, along with new developer tools for agentic AI development.

Stocktwits Traders Eye Earnings Play

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Snowflake was 'extremely bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

SNOW sentiment and message volume as of December 1

One user said they were looking at the stock as an earnings-play opportunity, noting that broader market caution may have held it back from a pre-report move.

Another user said Snowflake“has a history of decent moves.”

Snowflake's stock has risen 63% so far in 2025.

