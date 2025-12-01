Netflix Makes Mostly Cash Offer For Warner Bros In New Bidding Round: Report
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has reportedly received a fresh, mostly cash offer from Netflix.
Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, that bankers for Paramount Skydance Corp., Comcast Corp. and Netflix worked over the long weekend on improved offers for all or part of Warner Bros.
The auction for Warner Bros could wrap up in the coming days or weeks, the report added.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment