Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Blackstone Scores $800M Las Vegas Investment From Realty Income To Boost Citycenter Real Estate

Blackstone Scores $800M Las Vegas Investment From Realty Income To Boost Citycenter Real Estate


2025-12-01 07:00:41
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Blackstone Real Estate said on Monday that Realty Income will invest $800 million in the real estate behind CityCenter Las Vegas, the home of the ARIA Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel & Spa. Blackstone's funds will continue to own the properties, which remain operated by MGM Resorts International.

Under the agreement, Blackstone will retain 100% of the common equity in the property. Realty Income's preferred investment carries an initial unlevered return of 7.4%, with capped annual escalators beginning in year five. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN01122025007385015968ID1110422018



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search