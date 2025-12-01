Chernyshov Fails To Appeal Preventive Measure In Energoatom Corruption Case

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to Suspilne.

It is noted that the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the defense's request to return Chernyshov's Ukrainian passport. His foreign passport will remain under state arrest.

During the court hearing, Chernyshov's lawyers argued that the risks outlined in the motion were not justified. They also argued that Chernyshov cannot leave the country because he has surrendered his foreign passports. The investigating judge stated that the former minister could leave the country with his ID card, to which the lawyers replied that he did not have such a document.

The defense also claimed that the amount of bail set by the court exceeded his declared income by 213 times. Chernyshov himself said that he had no connection to Energoatom and strongly condemned corruption.

In turn, the prosecutor called for Chernyshov and his defense attorneys' appeals to be rejected, calling the suspicion well-founded. She emphasized the risks of concealment, the possibility of destruction or falsification of documents, and cited data from covert investigative actions. According to her, these circumstances confirm the need to leave the suspicion unchanged.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 18, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov in the form of arrest with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 51,600,000. The preventive measure is valid until January 16, 2026.

It later became known that bail had been paid in full for Chernyshov.

Former Deputy PMappeals preventive measure

As a reminder, on November 10, NABU announced a special operation to expose corruption in the energy secto. The investigation established that members of a criminal organization had developed a large-scale scheme to influence strategic enterprises in the public sector, in particular Energoatom.

A well-informed source in law enforcement agencies reported that employees of the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches at the home of businessman and co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio Timur Mindich, as well as at the home of Minister of Justice Herman Galushchenko, who previously held the position of Minister of Energy.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced that it suspects the former deputy prime minister of illegal enrichment; he appears in the bureau's records as“Che Guevara.”