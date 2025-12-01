Russian Army Loses Equivalent Of 32 Divisions Of Personnel This Year - Mod

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that in November alone, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 31,190 Russian soldiers.

The enemy suffered significant losses in weapons and equipment. During November, Ukrainian defenders hit and destroyed 617 of its artillery systems, over 70 tanks, 157 armored combat vehicles, and more than 2,400 vehicles.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian military losses have reached about 1,173,920 people

