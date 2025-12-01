Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses Equivalent Of 32 Divisions Of Personnel This Year - Mod

Russian Army Loses Equivalent Of 32 Divisions Of Personnel This Year - Mod


2025-12-01 07:00:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that in November alone, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 31,190 Russian soldiers.

The enemy suffered significant losses in weapons and equipment. During November, Ukrainian defenders hit and destroyed 617 of its artillery systems, over 70 tanks, 157 armored combat vehicles, and more than 2,400 vehicles.

Read also: HUR uncovers Russian secure communications terminals along front line with Ukraine and in Afric

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian military losses have reached about 1,173,920 people

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here

MENAFN01122025000193011044ID1110422010



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search