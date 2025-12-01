Russian Army Loses Equivalent Of 32 Divisions Of Personnel This Year - Mod
It is noted that in November alone, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 31,190 Russian soldiers.
The enemy suffered significant losses in weapons and equipment. During November, Ukrainian defenders hit and destroyed 617 of its artillery systems, over 70 tanks, 157 armored combat vehicles, and more than 2,400 vehicles.Read also: HUR uncovers Russian secure communications terminals along front line with Ukraine and in Afric
As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian military losses have reached about 1,173,920 people
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment