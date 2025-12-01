White House: US Administration Very Optimistic About Peace Talks In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Monday during a press briefing in Washington by Trump administration spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, according to Ukrinform's correspondent.

“I think the administration feels very optimistic,” Levitt said in response to a question about how close the negotiators are to a peace agreement in Ukraine.

She noted that the American team, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Jay D. Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth,“really want to see this war come to an end.” In this context, she mentioned the“good talks” with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida the day before.

“Now, of course, Special Envoy Witkoff is on his way to Russia. This is sort of the shuttle diplomacy that you've seen from this administration play out, where we speak equally with both sides,” Levitt said.

According to her, the points are set out on paper and carefully agreed upon.

“As for the details, I will let the negotiators negotiate, but we do feel quite good, and we're hopeful that this war can finally come to an end,” the White House spokeswoman concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, a meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations on the plan to establish peace in Ukraine took place in the United States. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said that the Ukrainian-American talks in Florida had resulted in significant progress in promoting a dignified peace and bringing Ukraine's positions closer to those of the American side. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting in Florida productive, but noted that much remains to be done.

