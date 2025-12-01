Russia Using Educational Projects In Asia And Africa To Spread Propaganda

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council reported this on Telegra.

“Rossotrudnichestvo is launching a new project under which groups of so-called master's students in Russian language from Moscow Linguistic University will be sent for internships to various countries around the world. For a month, they will work in schools, universities, and educational centers in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East,” the post reads.

Although such programs are presented as“cultural internships,” their real purpose is to advance Russia's political interests.

The CCD noted that Russia systematically uses educational and humanitarian projects to promote its own narratives, strengthen influence over local elites, and build support networks on international platforms.

Such initiatives are being actively launched in countries of the Global South – from South Asia to Central Africa.

“Behind cultural presence, there are traditionally hidden economic and military-political tools. These programs are essentially part of broader influence operations that the Kremlin builds through a network of 'Russian Houses' and affiliated organizations,” the CCD emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Nomad TV channel, which will broadcast Russian propaganda, is beginning operations in Kyrgyzstan.

