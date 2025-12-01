DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health. Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health learned of a data breach on or about November 28, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE.

About Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health is a nationwide nonprofit that provides services for people of all ages with emotional, behavioral, and developmental challenges.

What happened?

On or about November 28, 2025, the ransomware group known as The Gentlemen announced that they were behind a breach targeting Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health. They issued a threat stating they would release confidential personal information if the organization did not begin talks with them. The size of the information leak is currently unknown.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.