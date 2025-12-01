Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Government Of Nunavut - EIA


2025-12-01 06:15:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iqaluit, Nunavut, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Government of Nunavut - EIA that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Media Advisory: Inuit-led Infrastructure Project Advances Canada's Arctic Sovereignty" issued today, Dec. 1, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.


