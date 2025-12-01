Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) Securities Class Action: Johnson Fistel Reminds Investors Of December 29 Deadline To Seek Lead Plaintiff Appointment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) common stock during the period between March 5, 2024 and October 28, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Avantor securities?

If you purchased Avantor securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until December 29, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit:



You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or..., or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at... to discuss your options privately.

What is this case about?

The Avantor class action lawsuit is captioned Building Trades Pension Fund of Western Pennsylvania v. Avantor, Inc., No. 25-cv-06187 (E.D. Pa.), and alleges that Avantor and certain of its current and former senior executives violated federal securities laws.

Avantor supplies mission-critical materials and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, government, education, advanced technologies, and applied materials sectors.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that:

Avantor's competitive position in key product lines, including Laboratory Solutions, was weaker than represented; and Avantor was experiencing negative impacts from increased competition, which was adversely affecting volumes, sales, and growth.

On April 25, 2025, Avantor reported weaker-than-expected organic sales in Laboratory Solutions and reduced its 2025 outlook. The Company's CFO admitted that Avantor had“felt the impact of increased competitive intensity” resulting in lower volumes at certain customers. Avantor also announced that its CEO would step down. Following these disclosures, Avantor's stock price fell more than 16%.

On August 1, 2025, Avantor reported disappointing second quarter results and further reduced its full-year guidance, stating that competitive pressures were expected to continue throughout 2025. On this news, Avantor's stock price declined more than 15%.

Finally, on October 29, 2025, Avantor reported weak third quarter 2025 financial results, including a 5% decline in organic revenue, demonstrating that management's prior assurances of improving trajectory were false. Following this news, Avantor's stock price fell more than 23%.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, including international investors trading on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, the firm was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney Advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

... or...

