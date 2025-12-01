Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Long‐Term Shareholders Of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX), Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI), And Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX), Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT)

Complaint Allegations

A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that Quantum Computing made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) QCI overstated the capabilities of the company's quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (2) QCI overstated the scope and nature of its relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI's NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (3) QCI overstated the company's progress in developing a thin film lithium niobate ("TFLN") foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the company's TFLN chips; (4) QCI's business dealings with 2 entities both qualified as related party transactions; (5) accordingly, QCI's revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (6) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI's business and reputation; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX)

Complaint Allegations

The previously filed Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Quanex's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) the Company's procedures and policies regarding tooling and equipment maintenance in its Tyman, Mexico facility were significantly“underinvested”; (2) as a result, Quanex's tooling and equipment conditions had significantly degraded to near“catastrophic” levels; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to incur significant costs,“pushing out the timing” of expected benefits from the Tyman integration; and (4) Quanex had previously identified the foregoing issues.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements concerning the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of Treace Medical's primary product, the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System; and (2) as a result, Treace Medical's revenue declined and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer an alternative product to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realigning of bone to improve its position or function).

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)

Complaint Allegations

A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BigBear maintained deficient accounting review policies related to the reporting and disclosure of certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions; (2) as a result, the Company incorrectly determined that the conversion option within the 2026 Convertible Notes qualified for the derivative scope exception under ASC 815-40 and failed to bifurcate the conversion option as required by ASC 815-15; (3) accordingly, BigBear had improperly accounted for the 2026 Convertible Notes; (4) the foregoing error caused BigBear to misstate various items in several of the company's previously issued financial statements; (5) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated; (6) BigBear would require extra time and expense to correct the inaccurate financial statements, thereby increasing the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (7) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

