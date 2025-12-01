VCI Global Announces Strategic Transformation To Become Regional Leader In AI Infrastructure, Stablecoin Payments, And Digital Asset Advisory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Restructures Around Three High-Growth Pillars and Initiatives, Multi-IPO Carve-Off Strategy to Unlock Shareholder Value Across ASEA and MENA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”) today announced a comprehensive strategic transformation to reposition the Company as a leading provider of AI infrastructure, stablecoin payment solutions, and digital asset advisory services across the high-growth ASEAN and MENA regions. This transformation marks a decisive shift toward sectors with substantial long-term demand, global scalability, and strong institutional adoption.

Focused Strategy Around Three High-Growth Pillars

VCI Global is streamlining its operations around three high-growth pillars, leveraging the unique expertise of its subsidiaries to drive long-term shareholder value:

1. AI Infrastructure & Consulting

Through V Gallant Limited (“V Gallant”), VCI Global delivers enterprise-grade AI solutions, including secure AI and data privacy, AI compute and consulting, data analytics as a service, ISO audit and advisory services, and cybersecurity consulting. These capabilities meet the rising demand for digital transformation in emerging markets.

2. Stablecoin Infrastructure & Settlement Rails

Through Smart Bridge Technologies Limited (“Smart Bridge”), VCI Global is advancing stablecoin initiatives. Planned initiatives include USDT-powered payment rail integration, real-time settlement infrastructure, AI-driven compliance and analytics for enterprises and institutions, supporting institutional adoption of stablecoin payments. The Company intends for these rails to enable merchants to receive real-time fiat settlement from digital asset payments.

3. Digital Asset & RWA Consultancy

Smart Bridge provides advisory services for tokenization, digital asset structuring, and real-world assets. Services include corporate fundraising advisory, regulated exchange listings, and multi-jurisdictional structuring for institutional clients.

Spin-Off, Carve-Out Strategies and Dividend Update

As part of its long-term strategy, VCI Global is pursuing a dual approach to unlock shareholder value and sharpen its focus on core growth areas. The Company will spin off non-core businesses through separate IPOs, retaining a 30% stake in each entity to preserve long-term value while enabling independent market valuation. The businesses currently in the spin-off pipeline include the Company's capital markets consultancy arm, real estate division, energy unit, and fintech operations.

Concurrently, VCI Global is advancing a carve-out IPO of V Gallant, its wholly owned AI infrastructure subsidiary, which remains central to the Company's growth strategy. In connection with this carve-out, the previously announced special dividend of 10% of V Gallant's share capital will be distributed to VCIG shareholders, with the record date to be confirmed in due course, pending regulatory approvals. This underscores the Company's commitment to delivering value to shareholders alongside its strategic initiatives.

Strengthening VCIG's Role in the Global Stablecoin Ecosystem

VCI Global is reinforcing its position in the global stablecoin ecosystem through strategic alignment with Oobit and Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer. The Company plans to integrate stablecoin payment solutions, build settlement rails, and deploy AI-driven compliance and analytics tools for institutions and enterprises. Priority deployment will focus on ASEAN and MENA, two high-growth regions for digital commerce, alternative payments, and AI-driven transformation. To support this expansion, VCI Global has established the Oobit Treasury to grow the Oobit ecosystem and its OOB token, with initiatives targeting merchant acceptance, settlement rails, and stablecoin conversions.

“VCI Global is aligning itself with the fastest-growing engines of global digital transformation, AI infrastructure, stablecoin payment systems, and digital asset advisory. This strategic shift provides a powerful and scalable foundation for long-term growth while unlocking value for our shareholders through sector-focused expansion and planned initiatives,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company's strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

...