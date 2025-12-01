DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of National University Of Natural Medicine Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at National University of Natural Medicine (“NUNM”). NUNM learned of a data breach on or about July 29, 2025.

About the National University of Natural Medicine

NUNM in Portland, Oregon, is the first accredited naturopathic medical school in North America.

What happened?

Around July 29, 2025, NUNM discovered that an unauthorized third party had accessed an employee's email account. They promptly secured their network and email account and began an investigation. The investigation found that from July 22 to July 29, 2025, emails in that account were accessed and obtained by the unauthorized party. These emails likely contained personal details, such as names and contact information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding NUNM, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the NUNM data breach.

