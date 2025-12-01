DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Covantage Credit Union Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at CoVantage Credit Union. The company learned of the data breach on or about August 14, 2025.

About CoVantage Credit Union

CoVantage Credit Union is a member-owned bank serving individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois.

What happened?

CoVantage Credit Union has reported a data breach affecting its customers, traced back to Marquis Software Solutions (“Marquis”), a third-party vendor that supports the credit union. On August 14, 2025, Marquis detected unusual activity on its network and launched an investigation. They later confirmed that an unauthorized party had accessed their systems and obtained certain files containing personal information.

The data exposed may have included names, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, financial account details, and dates of birth. This incident impacted an estimated 160,000 individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding CoVantage Credit Union, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the CoVantage Credit Union data breach.

