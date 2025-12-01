403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shopappliances Extends Cyber Monday Sale Through Saturday, December 6Th
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Following overwhelming customer demand, ShopAppliances has officially extended its Cyber Monday Sale through Saturday, December 6th, giving shoppers extra time to save big on top appliance brands. The sale, available at , features Buy More, Save More discounts of up to $1,200 on eligible purchases.
Extended Buy More, Save More Savings
Customers can continue to enjoy deep savings across kitchen, laundry, and home appliances, with automatic discounts applied at checkout:
- Save $1,200 when you spend $8,500+
- Save $900 when you spend $5,000+
- Save $500 when you spend $3,000+
- Save $350 when you spend $2,200+
- Save $250 when you spend $1,800+
- Save $150 when you spend $1,099+
Top Brands Included
The extended Cyber Monday savings cover appliances from the industry's most trusted names, including:
Samsung, LG, Bosch, Frigidaire, GE Appliances, Whirlpool, Maytag, ILVE, Verona, Bertazzoni, and more.
Why ShopAppliances
In addition to unbeatable Cyber Monday savings, ShopAppliances offers:
Free nationwide delivery on most major appliances
- Authorized dealer protection with full manufacturer warranties
- Buy Now, Pay Later financing options
- Expert customer support before and after purchase
- Exclusive online-only bundles and packages
A Word from the Company
“We saw an incredible response during Cyber Monday, so we wanted to give shoppers more time to take advantage of these savings,” said a spokesperson for ShopAppliances.“From premium kitchen suites to essential laundry appliances, customers can still upgrade their homes and save up to $1,200.”
Availability
The extended Cyber Monday Sale runs through Saturday, December 6th, exclusively at
👉
All discounts are applied automatically at checkout, while supplies last.
Extended Buy More, Save More Savings
Customers can continue to enjoy deep savings across kitchen, laundry, and home appliances, with automatic discounts applied at checkout:
- Save $1,200 when you spend $8,500+
- Save $900 when you spend $5,000+
- Save $500 when you spend $3,000+
- Save $350 when you spend $2,200+
- Save $250 when you spend $1,800+
- Save $150 when you spend $1,099+
Top Brands Included
The extended Cyber Monday savings cover appliances from the industry's most trusted names, including:
Samsung, LG, Bosch, Frigidaire, GE Appliances, Whirlpool, Maytag, ILVE, Verona, Bertazzoni, and more.
Why ShopAppliances
In addition to unbeatable Cyber Monday savings, ShopAppliances offers:
Free nationwide delivery on most major appliances
- Authorized dealer protection with full manufacturer warranties
- Buy Now, Pay Later financing options
- Expert customer support before and after purchase
- Exclusive online-only bundles and packages
A Word from the Company
“We saw an incredible response during Cyber Monday, so we wanted to give shoppers more time to take advantage of these savings,” said a spokesperson for ShopAppliances.“From premium kitchen suites to essential laundry appliances, customers can still upgrade their homes and save up to $1,200.”
Availability
The extended Cyber Monday Sale runs through Saturday, December 6th, exclusively at
👉
All discounts are applied automatically at checkout, while supplies last.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment