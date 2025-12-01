DEX Fingerlight® Announces Substantial Growth, High Level Customer Satisfaction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Wild M Brands, creator of the patented DEX FingerLight, today announced accelerated growth and strong consumer adoption across e-commerce platforms during its first nine months on the global market. The company's compact, wearable lighting device is rapidly becoming one of the most innovative new tools for hands-free lighting since 1915.

“We truly thank our hero customers,” said Tom Mitchell, CEO and Co-Founder.“In every phase of our launch, this has been the mother of grinds. We have a long way to go in our plan, but customers have been upbeat and encouraging, and that boosts our confidence. We are seeing extremely positive traction with rapid adoption, especially with hunters and pilots.”

DEX FingerLight® has shown exceptional strength in direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce including conversion rates, lower customer acquisition costs, and positive customer engagement.

“The earliest validation was being ranked the #1 Hot New Release for Hands Free Lighting on Amazon after just a month on the platform,” said Mitchell.“Then national publications and customers started sharing information and that drives traffic to our own store. The best metric is that the customers are loyal and love it. They're coming back for more and when I say more, they are buying multipacks, and some are buying in 24-pack cases for gifting and corporate events.”

“Customer satisfaction remains our #1 absolute top priority,” said Co-Founder Jake Mitchell.“That started from the moment we started developing DEX FingerLight as a durable, quality tool, not a novel gimmick. Our exceptionally low return rate of less than 1% places us among the top performers in terms of customer satisfaction and quality, by far. Our e-commerce site is ranked in the top 20% already in performance across several benchmarks.”

DEX FingerLight® has three issued patents with patents pending globally and is the first compact, rechargeable finger-mounted light designed specifically for mass-market, real-world use. Its proprietary Griptonite-TPU overmolded copper ring instantly adjusts to any finger, thumb, or glove, allowing users to direct three light modes with instinctive precision, much faster and easier than headlamps, handheld flashlights, or phone lights.

The device features bright, dim, and green illumination modes; is IPX7 waterproof; USB-C rechargeable; weighs under half an ounce; and is built with DEXtra-durable materials to support demanding environments.

After three decades in the spinal implant and medical device industry - launching several category-defining surgical technologies - Co-Founder Tom Mitchell teamed with two of his sons and a professional engineering team to bring DEX FingerLight® to life.“It was originally invented for surgery, but our goal was to create a tool that was faster, easier, and more intuitive for everyday users,” said Mitchell.“Seeing consistent month-over-month sales growth and exceptional customer satisfaction tells us that consumer behavior is validating this category and that the DEX FingerLight® is becoming a tool people can consistently rely on.”

The Company is preparing to expand into retail, professional distribution, and international markets in 2026 following inbound interest from Canada, the UK, and Europe including outdoors enthusiasts, aviation and flight operations, professional tradesmen, field service and delivery technicians, military, law enforcement, emergency, tactical, and law enforcement.

Wild M Brands® is a family-founded American company based in Chesterfield, Missouri, USA. Its flagship product, the patented DEX FingerLight®, introduces a new category of compact, wearable lighting engineered for professionals and everyday consumers who need fast, intuitive, hands-free illumination. The company is committed to building durable, reliable tools that make people's lives easier in real-world environments.

DEX FingerLight® is a new innovation designed to deliver superior functionality and reliability, protected by multiple U.S. patents with international patents pending, and is a registered trademark of Wild M Brands, LLC. Copyright © 2025 Wild M Brands, LLC. All rights reserved.