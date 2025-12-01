Questex's LDI And ESTA Form New Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex'sannounces a strategic partnership with(Entertainment Services and Technology Association), the premier trade association representing the entertainment technology industry.

The initiative underscores a shared commitment to raising industry standards, fostering continuous learning, and bridging the gap between classroom education and on-the-job expertise.

”We are looking forward to seeing how our two organizations can help each other flourish,” said ESTA Executive Director Erin Grabe.“Having a presence at the LDI Show will undoubtedly help spread ESTA's message to an even larger audience.”

LDI attracts thousands of designers, programmers, technicians, and manufacturers each year to explore cutting-edge solutions in lighting, audio, staging, projection, and immersive technology. ESTA's ANSI-accredited Technical Standards Program, the only accredited standards-writing body for the industry, and Entertainment Technician Certification Program (ETCP), which administers a program of rigorous assessments for professional entertainment technicians, complement LDI's role as the most comprehensive professional training forum in the entertainment design and technology industry in North America.

“LDI has always been about more than showcasing technology-it's about empowering the people who use it,” said Jessi Cybulski, show director, LDI.

Continuing its mission to help develop the next generation of entertainment technology talent, ESTA will now have a table at the LDI Career Fair Lounge, where students and young professionals can meet ESTA members and talk to them about how to grow their careers in the industry.

As part of this partnership, LDI will offer ETCP renewal credits for qualifying sessions at the LDI Institute, and ESTA will have key visibility at the LDI Show as a partner, helping to spread ESTA's vision of an inclusive, thriving entertainment industry strengthened through connection, education, and empowerment.

The LDI professional training program takes place December 3-9 with the Expo taking place December 7-9 at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Register here.

For more information on exhibiting companies and products click here.

About ESTA

The Entertainment Services and Technology Association (ESTA) is a nonprofit trade association for the entertainment technology industries. Our members are the industry's leading dealers, manufacturers, production companies, rental companies, and professional service providers. ESTA's members are responsible for some of the most important programs in our industry, including the Technical Standards Program (TSP), Entertainment Technician Certification Program (ETCP), and Rental Guard. To become a member of ESTA, visit .

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 36-year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh knowledge and professional training, in addition to networking and finding inspiration from colleagues, manufacturers, and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit LDI will take place December 3 – 9, 2025, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

