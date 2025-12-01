Shenandoah Telecommunications Will Participate In 2025 Raymond James TMT And Consumer Conference And 2025 UBS Global Media And Communications Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDINBURG, Va., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced that Ed McKay, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in fiber panel discussions and investor meetings at conferences in New York, December 8 and 9, 2025.

The 2025 Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. Ed McKay will be participating in the We're Putting the Band(width) back together: The FTTH Wave Continues panel on Monday, December 8, 2025 at 10:00am ET.

The 2025 UBS Global Media and Communications Conference will be held in New York, NY. Ed McKay will be participating in the FTTH Panel: Framing the Future Opportunity on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dedicated internet access, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 18,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Lucas Binder

Vice President of Corporate Finance

(540) 984-4800

...